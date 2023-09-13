KP Places 5 Districts on High-Risk for Dengue

In response to a surge in dengue fever cases, authorities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) declared five districts as high-risk zones on Tuesday. The affected districts include Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, and Battagram, where an increasing number of dengue cases have been reported.

According to the provincial health department, KP has seen a total of 165 confirmed dengue cases, with Peshawar leading the count at 38 cases, followed by Mardan with 32, Swabi with 19, Charsadda with 14, and Battagram with 12 reported cases.

This outbreak has spread to 20 districts within the province, with recent cases emerging in Bannu, Hangu, Lakki Marwat, Khyber, Torghar, and Haripur.

To combat the escalating crisis, additional deputy commissioner relief and dengue focal person Mohammad Imran Khan chaired a meeting on Tuesday. Attended by district health officers, representatives of line departments, and entomologists, the forum aimed to devise a comprehensive strategy for dengue prevention and control.

The meeting emphasized the importance of coordinating efforts among various departments, conducting mass awareness sessions in schools, and implementing rigorous measures to eliminate dengue mosquito larvae in high-risk areas. It also urged additional assistant commissioners to actively engage in field activities and liaise with medical entomologists to ensure an effective response to dengue cases.