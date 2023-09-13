News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

New Toyota Yaris Massively Improves Road Safety Rating

By ProPK Staff | Published Sep 13, 2023 | 2:34 pm
2023 Toyota Yaris

The fourth-generation Toyota Yaris achieved a five-star rating from ASEAN NCAP, subject to the more rigorous 2021-2025 evaluation process.

The ASEAN NCAP report says the Malaysian Vios G variant was evaluated. Other Thai-made Yaris for Brunei, Indonesia, Laos, and Cambodia are also rated.

In Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) Yaris scored 35.25 out of 40, while in Child Occupant Protection (COP) the B-segment sedan scored 16.64 out of 20.

In the Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) category, Yaris scored 16.08 points out of 20, while in motorcycling safety (MS) it scored 10.73. In total, the 2023 Toyota Yaris scored 78.70 points and qualified for a five-star ASEAN NCAP certification.

The previous generation Toyota Yaris scored just one star in the Latin NCAP rating. The report detailed that the vehicle scored 41.43% in Adult Occupant Safety, 63.85% in Child Occupant Safety, 61.63% in Pedestrian and Vulnerable Users Safety, and 41.86% in the Safety Assist section.

The new Toyota Yaris has shown a massive improvement in the safety section with an NCAP rating that puts it in the company of premium cars.


lens

>