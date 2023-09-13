OMI Hospital and Jubilee Life Insurance Join Hands to Elevate Healthcare Access for Jubilee Health Cardholders

OMI Hospital, a renowned healthcare institution based in Karachi, and Jubilee Life Insurance, Pakistan’s largest private sector insurance company, are pleased to announce their strategic partnership.

Under this partnership, OMI Hospital extends an array of exclusive privileges to Jubilee Health Insurance members, including discounts on Outpatient Services (OPD), Emergency Room (ER) consultations, radiology services, laboratory services, and home collection of specific test samples at reduced rates.

Additionally, members will benefit from discounts on medications with home delivery. To access these benefits, members need only present their valid Jubilee Health Card during their visit to OMI Hospital.

As part of this cooperation, a dedicated Patient Relationship Officer will serve as the primary point of contact for inquiries or concerns, ensuring prompt resolution of customer needs. Furthermore, appointment requests will be given priority, enhancing the overall healthcare experience.

Javed Ahmed, Managing Director, and Chief Executive Officer of Jubilee Life Insurance, expressed, “Jubilee Life Insurance is unwavering in its commitment to enhance the healthcare journey for our esteemed customers, whether through seamless onboarding, facilitation, or strategic partnerships with leading institutions across the country.

This partnership with OMI Hospital reinforces our dedication, and we have full confidence that the collaborative efforts between OMI and Jubilee Life will continue to elevate the healthcare experience for Jubilee Health cardholders.”

Kashif Mustafa, Managing Director of OMI Hospital, also shared his perspective on the partnership, stating, “At OMI, our mission is to provide high-quality and affordable healthcare to patients. Through this collaboration with Jubilee Life, we aim to expand our reach, enabling more convenient and streamlined access to the finest medical care for every Jubilee Health cardholder.”

It is worth noting that all exclusive discounts offered through this partnership will be applicable at both OMI Hospital campuses: Saddar and DHA.