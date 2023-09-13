News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Peugeot Unveils Futuristic e-3008 Electric SUV

By ProPK Staff | Published Sep 13, 2023 | 5:47 pm

📢 For the latest Auto news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The Peugeot e-3008, a fully electric model with three powertrain configurations in two trim variants, Allure and GT, has made its debut. It has three electric variants:

  • 21o horsepower/343 Nm torque single-motor, two-wheel-drive, 525 km range.
  • 230 horsepower/343 Nm torque, single-motor, two-wheel-drive, 700 km range.
  • 320 horsepower, dual motor, all-wheel-drive, 525 km range.

The e-3008 has a drag coefficient of 0.28. It has the brand’s unique front-end treatment, where the grille and headlamps merge from the outer edges inwards from the three-claw headlamps.

ALSO READ

e-3008’s fastback roofline and “floating” spoiler make it sleeker than the normal 3008, which had an upright SUV form. The car’s full-width tail lamp assembly has a three-claw pattern like the headlamps. The wheels can be had in a 19″ or 20″ configuration.

Peugeot says the e-3008 uses the STLA platform to insert its single-layer battery between its axles to lower its center of gravity.

Two 400-volt nickel-manganese-cobalt batteries are offered across the three powertrain variants. A 73 kWh battery powers the base and AWD variants. Both claim a 525 km range on a single charge.

The 231 PS/343 Nm Long Range model has a 700 km range and a 98 kWh battery pack. These range values are approximations until WLTP standard figures are approved.

The e-3008 has Peugeot’s Panoramic i-Cockpit with a 21-inch curved touchscreen in the GT model, whereas the Allure models have two 10-inch displays integrated into a single panel with the same design.

Customizable touch-sensitive buttons in the dashboard center allow access to up to 10 favorite features, such as navigation, phone calls, audio, air-conditioning, and more. Allure and GT variants of the e-3008 have synthetic leather-fabric upholstery, while GT gets synthetic leather and Alcantara.

ALSO READ

The Drive Assist Plus suite in the e-3008 includes:

  • Adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go and lane-keeping assist
  • Assisted lane change
  • Speed limit notification
  • Autonomous Emergency Braking
  • Lane departure warning with correction
  • Driver attention alert
  • Long-range blind spot monitoring (up to 75 meters)
  • Hill descent control
  • Traction control for snow, mud, and sand

The Peugeot e-3008 will officially go on sale in February 2024. The price will be revealed on its launch day.


lens

Gohar Rasheed and Amna Ilyas Pair Up For The First Time For Zee5 Webseries
Read more in lens

proproperty

DHA Quetta Inaugurates Key Development Projects in Grand Ceremony
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>