Peugeot Unveils Futuristic e-3008 Electric SUV

The Peugeot e-3008, a fully electric model with three powertrain configurations in two trim variants, Allure and GT, has made its debut. It has three electric variants:

21o horsepower/343 Nm torque single-motor, two-wheel-drive, 525 km range.

230 horsepower/343 Nm torque, single-motor, two-wheel-drive, 700 km range.

320 horsepower, dual motor, all-wheel-drive, 525 km range.

The e-3008 has a drag coefficient of 0.28. It has the brand’s unique front-end treatment, where the grille and headlamps merge from the outer edges inwards from the three-claw headlamps.

e-3008’s fastback roofline and “floating” spoiler make it sleeker than the normal 3008, which had an upright SUV form. The car’s full-width tail lamp assembly has a three-claw pattern like the headlamps. The wheels can be had in a 19″ or 20″ configuration.

Peugeot says the e-3008 uses the STLA platform to insert its single-layer battery between its axles to lower its center of gravity.

Two 400-volt nickel-manganese-cobalt batteries are offered across the three powertrain variants. A 73 kWh battery powers the base and AWD variants. Both claim a 525 km range on a single charge.

The 231 PS/343 Nm Long Range model has a 700 km range and a 98 kWh battery pack. These range values are approximations until WLTP standard figures are approved.

The e-3008 has Peugeot’s Panoramic i-Cockpit with a 21-inch curved touchscreen in the GT model, whereas the Allure models have two 10-inch displays integrated into a single panel with the same design.

Customizable touch-sensitive buttons in the dashboard center allow access to up to 10 favorite features, such as navigation, phone calls, audio, air-conditioning, and more. Allure and GT variants of the e-3008 have synthetic leather-fabric upholstery, while GT gets synthetic leather and Alcantara.

The Drive Assist Plus suite in the e-3008 includes:

Adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go and lane-keeping assist

Assisted lane change

Speed limit notification

Autonomous Emergency Braking

Lane departure warning with correction

Driver attention alert

Long-range blind spot monitoring (up to 75 meters)

Hill descent control

Traction control for snow, mud, and sand

The Peugeot e-3008 will officially go on sale in February 2024. The price will be revealed on its launch day.