Researcher Presents Startling ‘Alien Bodies’ to Congress Under Sworn Testimony

On 12 September, Mexico’s Congress displayed two bodies that were claimed to be extraterrestrials, according to a report published by the Independent.

Local media, cited by the Independent, noted that these unusual alien corpses were presented during a live-streamed session of Mexico’s Congress. These “Non-human” alien corpses are believed to be a thousand years old.

Before unveiling these bodies, attendees watched several videos depicting unidentified flying objects (UFOs) and other mysterious events.

The man behind this revelation, journalist and UFO researcher, Jaime Maussan, took the stand and testified under oath.

He argued that these preserved alien bodies do not belong to any known terrestrial lineage. Adding to the enigma, he said that roughly a third of their DNA remains unidentified.

However, these aliens were not retrieved from an extraterrestrial crash site. Maussan revealed that they were discovered in algae mines located in Cusco, Peru, and over time, became fossilized.

Further elaborating on their examination, he mentioned that extensive DNA tests were conducted at the Autonomous National University of Mexico (UNAM). The results from this institution suggested that over 30% of the DNA from these extraterrestrials didn’t align with any recognized DNA profiles.

Supporting his claims, x-rays of the said bodies were displayed during the session. One of them seemed to contain “eggs” internally, while both reportedly had implants made of rare metals, like Osmium.

The event caught the attention of many, including Ryan Graves, the Director of Americans for Safe Aerospace and a former US Navy pilot. Graves had, earlier in the year, addressed the US Congress, underscoring the potential national security concerns tied to unexplained aerial phenomena.

Yet, while Maussan’s recent revelation has created a ripple of excitement, it’s crucial to stay cautious.

According to the media reports, Maussan’s history bears a blemish from 2017, when he had alleged the discovery of ‘alien mummies’, which were later identified as human children.

