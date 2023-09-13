Researcher Presents Startling ‘Alien Bodies’ to Congress Under Sworn Testimony

By Salman Ahmed | Published Sep 13, 2023 | 6:36 pm

📢 For the latest International & UAE news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

On 12 September, Mexico’s Congress displayed two bodies that were claimed to be extraterrestrials, according to a report published by the Independent.

Local media, cited by the Independent, noted that these unusual alien corpses were presented during a live-streamed session of Mexico’s Congress. These “Non-human” alien corpses are believed to be a thousand years old.

ALSO READ

Before unveiling these bodies, attendees watched several videos depicting unidentified flying objects (UFOs) and other mysterious events.

<p>The two small alleged alien corpses, retrieved from Cusco, Peru, were presented in windowed boxes in Mexico City on Wednesday</p>

The man behind this revelation, journalist and UFO researcher, Jaime Maussan, took the stand and testified under oath.

He argued that these preserved alien bodies do not belong to any known terrestrial lineage. Adding to the enigma, he said that roughly a third of their DNA remains unidentified.

However, these aliens were not retrieved from an extraterrestrial crash site. Maussan revealed that they were discovered in algae mines located in Cusco, Peru, and over time, became fossilized.

<p>“Non-human” alien corpses believed to be a thousand years old have been displayed at an official event in Mexico’s Congress, according to local reports</p>

Further elaborating on their examination, he mentioned that extensive DNA tests were conducted at the Autonomous National University of Mexico (UNAM). The results from this institution suggested that over 30% of the DNA from these extraterrestrials didn’t align with any recognized DNA profiles.

ALSO READ

Supporting his claims, x-rays of the said bodies were displayed during the session. One of them seemed to contain “eggs” internally, while both reportedly had implants made of rare metals, like Osmium.

<p>X-rays of the specimens were also shown during the hearing, with experts testifying under oath that one of the bodies is seen to have “eggs” inside</p>

The event caught the attention of many, including Ryan Graves, the Director of Americans for Safe Aerospace and a former US Navy pilot. Graves had, earlier in the year, addressed the US Congress, underscoring the potential national security concerns tied to unexplained aerial phenomena.

Yet, while Maussan’s recent revelation has created a ripple of excitement, it’s crucial to stay cautious.

According to the media reports, Maussan’s history bears a blemish from 2017, when he had alleged the discovery of ‘alien mummies’, which were later identified as human children.

Via the Independent

Salman Ahmed

Crafts international and UAE news into concise pieces, catering to today's busy readership.


lens

Gohar Rasheed and Amna Ilyas Pair Up For The First Time For Zee5 Webseries
Read more in lens

proproperty

DHA Bahawalpur Teases Major Announcement, Fuelling Speculation Among Investors and Residents
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>