Senior CDA Officials Are Using Links in High Places to Hold their Posts

By ProPK Staff | Published Sep 13, 2023 | 6:22 pm

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has become an obstacle in the way of the Election Commission’s orders regarding Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) posts. A source privy to the matter stated that despite the commission’s orders, CDA board members continue to hold their posts.

The Ministry of Interior issued orders to remove the Member Estate and four other members remaining in the office. Member Estate Afnan Alam was removed only after his Rs. 10 billion mega corruption scandal came to light.

ALSO READ

The source claimed that the remaining four members are close relatives of the PMO officials and cabinet members. The PMO has not issued orders for the removal of these members.

Member Finance, Planning, Technology, and Admin are using their links in high places to remain in CDA, the source claimed. The department is currently looking for new candidates for the Member Estate and Member Environment roles. The hiring for the remaining senior roles is currently on hold, the source stated.

ProPK Staff

lens

Gohar Rasheed and Amna Ilyas Pair Up For The First Time For Zee5 Webseries
Read more in lens

proproperty

DHA Bahawalpur Teases Major Announcement, Fuelling Speculation Among Investors and Residents
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>