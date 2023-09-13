Senior CDA Officials Are Using Links in High Places to Hold their Posts

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has become an obstacle in the way of the Election Commission’s orders regarding Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) posts. A source privy to the matter stated that despite the commission’s orders, CDA board members continue to hold their posts.

The Ministry of Interior issued orders to remove the Member Estate and four other members remaining in the office. Member Estate Afnan Alam was removed only after his Rs. 10 billion mega corruption scandal came to light.

The source claimed that the remaining four members are close relatives of the PMO officials and cabinet members. The PMO has not issued orders for the removal of these members.

Member Finance, Planning, Technology, and Admin are using their links in high places to remain in CDA, the source claimed. The department is currently looking for new candidates for the Member Estate and Member Environment roles. The hiring for the remaining senior roles is currently on hold, the source stated.