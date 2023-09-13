Young Doctors Demand MDCAT to be Retaken

In a fervent display of frustration, young doctors in Sindh have taken to the streets to protest the alleged paper leak in the entrance examination for medical and dental colleges. They assert that this leak undermines the principles of meritocracy, demanding a re-conduction of the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT).

Simultaneously, the Education and Evaluation Testing Agency (ETEA) has clashed with the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) over a contentious decision. PMDC’s plan to award grace marks to all MDCAT candidates if 90 percent fail to answer questions correctly has ignited widespread outrage among students and parents.

ETEA, acting through Khyber Medical University (KMU), submitted a dissenting note to PMDC, arguing that this policy unfairly disadvantages the top 10 percent of students who answered correctly. The agency stressed the importance of justice in not penalizing high-achieving minority students.

Additionally, ETEA has urged regional commissioners and authorities to crack down on individuals selling advance access to MDCAT questions, calling on candidates to report such illegal activities.

The controversy has also inflicted financial losses of Rs. 23 million on ETEA due to the rescheduling of MDCAT from 27 August to 10 September. Government officials in Peshawar have criticized PMDC’s grace marks formula, labeling it as “illogical and irresponsible.” Legal challenges are anticipated if the policy is implemented, with some dedicated students and parents vowing to take the matter to court.