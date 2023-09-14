50% of Punjab’s Cotton At Risk as Whitefly Threatens to Destroy Crops

Punjab’s cotton crop is under severe threat from a whitefly invasion, causing substantial damage and raising concerns among experts.

Pest management teams from the Punjab Agriculture Department are now using cluster spraying, as they estimate that approximately 50% of the standing crop in hotspot areas has already been affected.

In response to the whitefly menace, the department has deployed drones and high-pressure spray machines to treat both the affected areas and their surroundings. Whiteflies often seek refuge in adjacent fields, making comprehensive pesticide spraying essential, reported Dawn.

On Wednesday, Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Sahoo and senior officials from the extension and pest management wings were on-site in the cotton belt to oversee the operation against this destructive pest.

Dr. Saghir Ahmed, the former director of the Central Cotton Research Institute, warns that the whitefly attack has exceeded the economic threshold, with approximately 100 bugs per leaf observed. He believes Punjab may struggle to achieve its cotton production target of 8.3 million bales this year, as over 50% of the crop may already be damaged.

The outbreak of whiteflies and mealybugs is attributed to high temperatures and insufficient watering, especially in saline-affected fields. Larvae of the whitefly matured prematurely due to the elevated temperatures, which hindered the timely application of pesticides.

Growers report difficulties in timely pest control due to the rising costs of pesticides and soaring power tariffs, making it challenging to run tube wells to lower land temperatures and deter pest attacks.

Cotton ginning factories also feel the impact, with a 50% decrease in cotton arrivals and a 15% reduction in yield. Cotton Ginners Forum Chairman Ihsan-ul-Haq suggests that approximately 15% of cotton output has decreased in Rahim Yar Khan and other cotton belt regions.

Despite a production ratio expected to be 67% higher than last year’s figures by September 15, it is unlikely that the total lint output for the current season will surpass 10 million bales, far from the Federal Committee on Agriculture’s target of 12.7 million bales.

Efforts to combat the whitefly invasion are underway, with drone and power sprayer operations covering significant acreage in affected regions. However, local sources reveal that approximately 20% of cotton crop production areas have been devastated, and the remaining 10-20% are under mild attack. There is hope for improvement through coordinated efforts involving choppers, drones, and power sprayers.

While government efforts prioritize larger farmers, smaller growers with limited land holdings require additional support for effective pest control. Private spray companies are also hesitant to assist small growers, primarily providing aid to those with power sprayers or substantial landholdings.

In Bahawalnagar, 18,000 acres of cotton crops have been affected in just nine days. The whitefly onslaught is attributed to a shortage of canal water and hot weather. However, farmers argue that the root cause is substandard seeds and counterfeit pesticides, facilitated by the administration. Initially, these inputs were provided to farmers, and later, compensation was offered when crops succumbed to diseases.

Farmers emphasize the urgent need for urea fertilizer for cotton crops, which is in short supply at the official rate of Rs3,200 per bag, while it is openly sold in the black market for Rs4,500-5,000 per bag.

The whitefly infestation poses a significant threat to Punjab’s cotton industry, warranting immediate and comprehensive action to mitigate crop losses and support affected growers.