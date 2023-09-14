PM Approves Transfer of Sugar Advisory Board Back to Ministry of Industries

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has approved the transfer of the Sugar Advisory Board (SAB) back to the Ministry of Industries & Production (MoI&P) from the Ministry of National Food Security & Research.

The control of SAB was transferred to the Ministry of Food from the Ministry of Industries and Production back in August 2022.

Normally, the federal minister of the relevant ministry or division chairs the meeting of SAB. Earlier, the Federal Minister of National Food Security and Research was chairing the meeting and now the Federal Minister for Industries and Production will chair the meeting.

The board will have the nomination of each provincial government besides the Chairman of Pakistan Sugar Mills Association, President of Kissan Board Pakistan, President of Chamber of Agriculture and President of Kissan Association of Pakistan will also be the members of the Board.

The SAB has the mandate to recommend the import or export of sugar keeping in view the availability of stock. It also has the mandate to prepare guidelines and standards for the various business aspects of the sugar industry.

SAB can also recommend measures and policies for the betterment of the sugar industry to the government and other stakeholders.

It is pertinent to note that SAB, under the chair of the former Federal Minister for Food, had recommended ECC to approve the export of sugar due to which the prices of sugar later soared.