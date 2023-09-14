IT Ministry Set to Start Search for New Member Telecom

The Ministry of IT and Telecom (MoITT) has decided to approach the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for recruitment to the post of Member Telecom.

Sources told ProPakistani that the tenure of Member Telecom Omar Malik ended on August 27, and the IT Ministry has decided to start the process of hiring a new Member Telecom.

Sources say that earlier the ministry decided to extend the tenure of Malik. A summary was also prepared in this regard, but later the ministry withdrew the decision and did not send the summary to the federal government.

According to sources, it is very important to have a Member Telecom for the implementation of SIFC’s decisions and the planned launch of 5G. The ministry wants to fill the post of Member Telecom immediately and the Election Commission of Pakistan will be contacted in this regard.

Apart from being a Member of MoITT, Malik was also working on the Board of Directors of Frequency Allocation Board, Paksat International (SUPARCO), Universal Services Fund, Ignite Technology Board, and Telecom Industries of Pakistan Board.

When contacted by ProPakistani, Malik confirmed that his tenure ended on 27th August. According to him, he informed the ministry on 20th August that he would leave on completion of his tenure.

According to sources, as soon as the NOC is received from the Election Commission of Pakistan, the process of appointment of new Member Telecom will be started.