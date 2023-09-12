IT Ministry to Provide Data Collection Solutions to SIFC to Digitize Economy

By ProPK Staff | Published Sep 12, 2023 | 11:26 am

📢 For the latest Tech & Telecom news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The Ministry of IT and Telecommunication will provide data collection solutions to the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

Sources in MoITT told Propakistani SIFC considered various options for digitizing the economy.

The Ministry of IT was given the task of working with NITB, PITB, NADRA, and other stakeholders to create a data collection solution and give it to the federal government.

ALSO READ

In the meeting with the Caretaker Prime Minister and later in the SIFC meeting, the Ministry of IT, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), and State Bank presented various options regarding digitalizing the economy and expanding the tax net.

It was decided at the meeting that data collection is very important to increase the number of income tax return filers. The work of data collection will be done by FBR, while the Ministry of IT will present a data collection solution to other institutions.

It was further approved to create two task forces regarding the digitalization of the economy and a cashless economy. Realizing the importance of the IT Ministry in the digital economy, it has been decided to give it a central role in both the task forces

IT Ministry officials said that the impression that the IT Ministry will act as a data-gathering agency is wrong. The Ministry will present a solution regarding IT data collection, and how to increase the tax net by collecting data from provincial governments, public and private institutions, housing societies, and other institutions.

ALSO READ

Officials said that the IT Ministry will not go out of its domain. Data collection will be done by the FBR. The Ministry will provide technical support to the FBR, State Bank of Pakistan, and other institutions to digitize the economy. They further said that no ordinance would be required for this task.

ProPK Staff

lens

‘The Nun II’ Conjures Up Big Numbers at the Box Office
Read more in lens

proproperty

RDA Initiates Legal Action Against ‘Rudn Enclave’ Housing Scheme Owners
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>