K-Electric Cracks Down on Power Theft, Lodges 196 FIRs

Amid the Government of Pakistan’s directives and a nationwide focus on curbing power theft, K-Electric is also acting against power theft and lodged 196 FIRs in police stations across the city against theft of 2 million units and Rs. 123 million.

1.5 million of these 2 million units are accounted for by only 20 customers who have been charged with electricity theft. These include illegal hydrants and generator mafias illegally stealing electricity and reselling it to various areas.

ALSO READ SNGPL Terms Defamation Claim by Jazz Baseless, Asks Telco Giant to Pay Fine

“Timely and swift action is critical to curb electricity theft. Not only is this hindering the provision of uninterrupted supply to areas, but also hurts the national exchequer and contributes towards circular debt. Penalizing this crime is essential for improving supply and protecting customers,” said Moonis Alvi, CEO of K-Electric,

“We thank the Government of Sindh and law enforcement agencies for their support in ensuring that this crime does not go unpunished, thus paving the way to a progressive sector,” he added.

Since the start of the year, KE has conducted over 14,000 kunda removal drives. The total weight of the wires removed exceeds 130,000 kilograms.

KE appeals to its customers to support the company and take a stand against power theft to ensure an uninterrupted supply of electricity.