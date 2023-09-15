Saudi Arabia Executes Military Officers Over Treason

Two military personnel in Saudi Arabia, a pilot and a sergeant major, have been executed after being found guilty of treason and other charges by the Saudi Defence Ministry.

Arrested in 2017, they admitted to the charges after a thorough judicial process, the state news agency reported.

The exact nature of their crimes was not detailed, but it’s essential to note that in 2017, the Saudi military was actively fighting in Yemen.

Saudi Arabia led a coalition against the Iran-backed Houthi group since 2015. Though major battles have reduced, the conflict’s blemishes remain, with many in Yemen dealing with starvation and diseases.

Last year, Saudi Arabia also executed three soldiers on charges of “high treason” for reportedly working with enemies.

The nation’s approach to capital punishment is drawing global concern. Organizations like Amnesty International have urged Saudi Arabia to reconsider the use of the death penalty, raising concerns about potential torture and questionable trial fairness.

Amnesty’s recent stats show 100 executions in Saudi Arabia this year and 196 in 2022 — the highest tally in three decades.