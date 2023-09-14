Finance Minister Briefed on Steps Being Taken to Automate FBR’s Tax Collection Mechanism

Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar held a meeting with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) at FBR headquarters on Thursday to discuss the acceleration of automation of FBR operations.

Minister for IT & Telecom Dr Umar Saif, FBR Chairman, and officers from Revenue Division, IT Division, and FBR also attended the meeting.

Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, Economic Affairs & Privatization Ms. Shamshad Akhtar visited FBR & chaired a meeting to deliberate measures to automate FBR’s operations and to further enhance tax-to-GDP ratio. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/qSlGvJu9Fx — FBR (@FBRSpokesperson) September 14, 2023

During the meeting, the FBR team and the team from the IT ministry apprised the finance minister about the progress on a comprehensive plan for the automation of FBR’s functions, broadly encompassing tax collection and revenue management. The FBR Chairman briefed the finance minister about measures being taken to automate and strengthen the revenue collection mechanism of FBR.

The finance minister reiterated the government’s dedication to modernizing its fiscal systems to align with international best practices. She stressed the need for leveraging technology to strengthen the revenue collection mechanisms and promote economic growth. She further asserted that automation is not just a choice but a necessity to ensure transparency, accountability, and ease of doing business in Pakistan.

The meeting concluded with the commitment from all the participatory bodies to make dedicated efforts towards this end to enhance fiscal governance, boost revenue collection, and stimulate economic growth of the country.