Caretakers Jack up Petroleum Prices Again, Petrol Hits Rs. 331.38 Per Liter

By Umer Tariq | Published Sep 16, 2023 | 12:03 am

The caretaker government has announced the third hike in the prices of petroleum products since assuming power last month.

The price of petrol has been increased by Rs. 26.02 per liter to Rs. 331.38 , while the price of high-speed diesel has gone up by Rs. 17.34 per liter to Rs. 329.18.

At the last fortnightly review of petroleum prices, on August 31, the interim government raised the price of petrol by Rs. 14.91 per liter to Rs. 305.36 while the price of high-speed diesel was jacked up by Rs. 18.44 per liter to Rs. 311.84.

On August 15, the interim government had increased the price of petrol by Rs. 17.50 per liter while the price of high-speed diesel was jacked up by Rs. 20 per liter.

>