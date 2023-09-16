Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to Hold Meeting for Rabi-ul-Awal Today

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has announced that the central meeting for the moon sighting of Rabi-ul-Awal 1445 A.H. will take place today at the Kohsar Block office in Islamabad at 6 pm local time. Simultaneously, zonal and district meetings will be held at their respective locations across the country.

This is part of the preparations for the sighting of the crescent of Rabi-ul-Awal 1445 A.H., and it marks a crucial moment in the Islamic calendar. The Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will preside over the meeting at the Ministry’s headquarters, while other members of the committee will participate in meetings organized by their respective Provincial District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees.

To ensure timely and accurate information dissemination, the Ministry has provided contact numbers for the public and institutions to report moon sightings and related information. The decision regarding the sighting or otherwise will be announced by the Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee based on the information received during the meetings.

The Ministry emphasizes the importance of giving wide publicity to this announcement to facilitate the participation of the public and institutions.