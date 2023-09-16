ICC ODI Rankings Rollercoaster Continues With Pakistan Moving Ahead of India

Pakistan have moved up to the second spot in ODI rankings after Bangladesh’s victory against India, but they will now have to rely on South Africa to beat Australia in order to become number one.

Despite the disappointing losses against India and Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup, Pakistan’s ODI team has moved up to the second position after briefly slipping to the third spot. This change was triggered by Bangladesh’s surprising victory over India during the Super 4s stage of the Asia Cup 2023.

Pakistan’s fall in the rankings came after they lost to Sri Lanka and were eliminated from the Asia Cup. Now, their chance of regaining the number one spot depends on South Africa’s performance in their ongoing series against Australia.

If South Africa manages to beat Australia tomorrow, Pakistan could reclaim the top spot.

Pakistan had achieved the number one spot before starting their Asia Cup campaign, however, their heartbreaking exit has caused a slip in the rankings as well.

Now, it remains to be seen whether Pakistan will be able to gain the number one ODI team before the ODI World Cup 2023 commences.