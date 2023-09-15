Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Twitter Lauds ‘Hero’ Zaman Khan for His Nerves of Steel in Debut Match

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Sep 15, 2023 | 12:27 pm

Pakistan failed to qualify for the final of the Asia Cup 2023 after suffering a two-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka in the last encounter of the Super Fours stage, however, a valiant Zaman Khan emerged victorious in many ways.

Defending a total of 252 runs in a rain-affected match, the national bowling unit displayed a praiseworthy performance before the match was decided on the last ball.

Zaman Khan, who was selected as a backup bowler for the remainder of the tournament, has been in the headlines for his brilliant performance in his debut match.

While defending eight runs in the last over, the death-over specialist bowled really well before a thick outside edge reduced the score to 2 runs on the fifth ball of the over.

On the last ball, Charith Asalanka flicked the ball to deep square leg to lead Sri Lanka to the final of the Asia Cup.

Here are Twitter reactions.

>