Twitter Lauds ‘Hero’ Zaman Khan for His Nerves of Steel in Debut Match

Pakistan failed to qualify for the final of the Asia Cup 2023 after suffering a two-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka in the last encounter of the Super Fours stage, however, a valiant Zaman Khan emerged victorious in many ways.
Defending a total of 252 runs in a rain-affected match, the national bowling unit displayed a praiseworthy performance before the match was decided on the last ball.
Zaman Khan, who was selected as a backup bowler for the remainder of the tournament, has been in the headlines for his brilliant performance in his debut match.
While defending eight runs in the last over, the death-over specialist bowled really well before a thick outside edge reduced the score to 2 runs on the fifth ball of the over.
On the last ball, Charith Asalanka flicked the ball to deep square leg to lead Sri Lanka to the final of the Asia Cup.
Here are Twitter reactions.
Chin up Zaman Khan. You’re a hero for Pakistan 🇵🇰❤️ Keep shining#ZamanKhan #captaincy #shadab #Pakistan #PakistanCricket #PAKvsSL #babarazam pic.twitter.com/KV7xKbVSMM
— Muhammad Adil🇵🇰🇵🇰 (@Adil7235) September 14, 2023
In the absence of Naseem and Haris, he tried his best but what an effort especially, when you are playing your first game, in front of 35k people. Brilliant from Zaman khan ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/7ETGN4KE8j
— Hassan (@HassanAbbasian) September 14, 2023
If Zaman Khan can bowl like this in his first intl’ ODI, imagine what he will achieve with just a bit of game exposure. #pakvsl
— Roha Nadeem (@RohaNadym) September 14, 2023
Chin up Zaman Khan. You’re a hero for Pakistan 🇵🇰❤️ Keep shining ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/H4CQKFsTCd
— Wajahat Kazmi (@KazmiWajahat) September 14, 2023
Congratulations Sri Lanka . What a thrilling match ! #PakvSL
Hats off to Zaman Khan – really impressed with his confidence & nerves at such a crucial time.
If we played with the same intensity as the last 5 overs – it would have been a different result. But a good fight at…
— Azhar Mahmood (@AzharMahmood11) September 14, 2023
That last over of Zaman khan 🔥 what a match & well played Pakistan ❤️🇵🇰 #PAKvsSL #Babar #PAKvSL#AsiaCup2023 #Rizwan #PakistanCricket pic.twitter.com/qXXEV5POL7
— Akhtar Jamal (@AkhtarActivist) September 14, 2023
We Lost a Match but found a Star 🌟 ZAMAN khan. Well Played Boys. Better Luck Next time#PAKvsSL #ZamanKhan #AsiaCup23 #BBNaija #Iphone15 #Pakistan #BabarAzam #SLvsPak pic.twitter.com/oDfRjZAjNf
— Аrмаап кнап ІҮІ (@veerkhan99) September 14, 2023
The man of nerves,death over specialist. Well played Zaman Khan. Incredible bowling. Chin Up! We are proud of you. #ZamanKhan #SLvsPak #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/VW5CJTWhHQ
— Dr. Shaista Lodhi (@IamShaistaLodhi) September 14, 2023
Who knew that a guy watching Asia Cup from home will be bowling his heart out in Asia Cup ❤️ Zaman Khan is already a Star ⭐ pic.twitter.com/cFihbKNpu8
— Saeed Cricky🏏 (@SaeedCricky) September 14, 2023
I am just crying why always Pakistan 💔💔😭😭 #babar #ZamanKhan #wellplayed #PakistanCricket #shaheenAfridi #whatamatch #AsianCup2023 #Pakistan #PAKvsSL pic.twitter.com/cpvrjnNg6K
— veeer (@ItbarKh69943147) September 14, 2023
Headsup Zaman Khan u tried his best , We are proud of you ❤️#PAKvSL | #PAKvsSL | #SLvsPak pic.twitter.com/NMvrH7sP4n
— Adv. Mian Omer🇵🇰 (@Iam_Mian) September 14, 2023