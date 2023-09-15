Twitter Lauds ‘Hero’ Zaman Khan for His Nerves of Steel in Debut Match

Pakistan failed to qualify for the final of the Asia Cup 2023 after suffering a two-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka in the last encounter of the Super Fours stage, however, a valiant Zaman Khan emerged victorious in many ways.

Defending a total of 252 runs in a rain-affected match, the national bowling unit displayed a praiseworthy performance before the match was decided on the last ball.

ALSO READ Naseem Shah Likely to Miss Important Games in World Cup 2023

Zaman Khan, who was selected as a backup bowler for the remainder of the tournament, has been in the headlines for his brilliant performance in his debut match.

While defending eight runs in the last over, the death-over specialist bowled really well before a thick outside edge reduced the score to 2 runs on the fifth ball of the over.

On the last ball, Charith Asalanka flicked the ball to deep square leg to lead Sri Lanka to the final of the Asia Cup.

Here are Twitter reactions.

In the absence of Naseem and Haris, he tried his best but what an effort especially, when you are playing your first game, in front of 35k people. Brilliant from Zaman khan ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/7ETGN4KE8j — Hassan (@HassanAbbasian) September 14, 2023

If Zaman Khan can bowl like this in his first intl’ ODI, imagine what he will achieve with just a bit of game exposure. #pakvsl — Roha Nadeem (@RohaNadym) September 14, 2023

Chin up Zaman Khan. You’re a hero for Pakistan 🇵🇰❤️ Keep shining ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/H4CQKFsTCd — Wajahat Kazmi (@KazmiWajahat) September 14, 2023

Congratulations Sri Lanka . What a thrilling match ! #PakvSL Hats off to Zaman Khan – really impressed with his confidence & nerves at such a crucial time. If we played with the same intensity as the last 5 overs – it would have been a different result. But a good fight at… — Azhar Mahmood (@AzharMahmood11) September 14, 2023

The man of nerves,death over specialist. Well played Zaman Khan. Incredible bowling. Chin Up! We are proud of you. #ZamanKhan #SLvsPak #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/VW5CJTWhHQ — Dr. Shaista Lodhi (@IamShaistaLodhi) September 14, 2023