Price of Petrol Has Increased by Rs. 116 Per Liter in 2023 So Far

The price of petrol in Pakistan has soared by over Rs. 116 per liter since the start of the current year.

At the start of the year, the price of petrol stood at Rs 214.80 per liter which has now risen to Rs. 331.38 per liter, an increase of Rs. 116.58.

The price of high-speed diesel has also seen a sharp increase during the same period. The price of high-speed diesel stood at Rs. 227.80 per liter which has now climbed by Rs. 101.38 to Rs. 329.18 per liter.

Increase under caretaker setup

Under the caretaker setup i.e. since August 15, the price of petrol has increased by Rs. 58.43 per liter while the price of high-speed diesel has gone up by Rs. 55.84 per liter.

On August 15, the caretaker government increased the price of petrol by Rs. 17.50 per liter while the price of high-speed diesel was jacked up by Rs. 20 per liter. This was followed by another increase on September 1 with the price of petrol going up by Rs. 14.91 per liter and the price of high-speed diesel rising by Rs. 18.44 per liter.

The latest review of petroleum prices saw the biggest increase with the price of petrol going up by Rs. 26.02 per liter to Rs. 331.38. Similarly, the price of high-speed diesel was jacked up by Rs. 17.34 per liter to Rs. 329.18.