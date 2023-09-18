Apple iPhone Repair is Much Cheaper Now

Amid soaring smartphone prices and repair costs, Apple has surprised the industry with a sudden reduction in repair charges for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. It is now much cheaper to replace a broken back glass through Apple.

With the launch of its new iPhone 15 series, Apple says that it has focused more on repairability with an internal design that’s easier to work with. The Cupertino giant says that it has reworked the phone’s frame so the back glass can easily be removed from the phone. This also makes the repair cheaper than before.

Apple has recently updated its US website to disclose the repair charges for the iPhone 15 series. When it comes to back glass damage, the pricing is set at $169 for the iPhone 15 Pro and $199 for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. In contrast, the repair fees for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max were notably higher at $499 and $549, respectively.

This represents a substantial 63.4% reduction in repair costs between the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro models, as well as a similarly significant 63.5% decrease between the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Although users of the iPhone 14 Pro Max might lament that this change didn’t arrive a year earlier, the overall reduction in repair expenses is undoubtedly a positive development for all iPhone users.

What About Pakistan?

Pakistan does not have official support for Apple’s first-party repairs, but the iPhone 15 Pro being easier to mend should still make third-party repairs cheaper here.