This is How Much Salary You’ll Need to Spend for an iPhone 15 in Pakistan

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Sep 13, 2023 | 4:44 pm

The new iPhone 15 series is here and it includes the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max. Spoiler alert, these phones are not cheap at all, at least for us Pakistanis.

Just in time, the popular Twitter account World of Statistics has revealed just how much of your monthly average salary you’d need to spend to get the new 256 GB iPhone 15 Pro Max.

According to their stats, an average Pakistani would need to spend a whopping 816% of their monthly salary to get the new iPhone 15 Pro Max. This puts us slightly ahead of Egypt where you would need to spend 821% of it, but significantly behind Nigeria where you would need to 754%. What’s worse is that Pakistan’s currency value is actually better than Nigeria’s.

The top 5 countries in the list are Switzerland, where you’d only need to spend a mere 20% of your monthly salary on the iPhone. Then comes Singapore with 24%, United States with 28%, United Arab Emirates with 34%, and Australia with 35%.

iPhone 15 Pro Max Price in Pakistan

The iPhone 15 Pro Max 256 GB has a starting price of $1100 in the US. This translates to Rs. 324,961 at the current exchange rate (Rs. 295). But we know the phone is going to cost a lot more after a PTA approval since the iPhone 14 Pro Max is currently going for Rs. 540,000 in Pakistan with added retail margins.

Given this info, we expect the iPhone 15 Pro Max to start at around Rs. 555,000, or maybe even more once we get an official launch.

