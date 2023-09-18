Emirates Launches More Flights to Saudi Arabia

By Salman Ahmed | Published Sep 18, 2023 | 4:04 pm

📢 For the latest International & UAE news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Emirates, a leading Dubai-based airline, is adding three more flights to Riyadh during the Saudi National Day weekend in response to high demand.

These flights will be departing from Dubai International Airport (DXB) on 20, 21, and 24 September. They will be operated using the Boeing 777 aircraft, supporting Emirates’ regular flight schedule.

ALSO READ

Emirates has been serving destinations in Saudi Arabia since 1989, including Riyadh, Jeddah, Madinah, and Dammam.

Currently, the airline offers 67 flights per week to these cities. In addition to its flight operations, Emirates demonstrated its support for sports by sponsoring the King Salman Cup 2023 this past summer, partnering with top-tier football clubs from the Arab world.

Emirates launched a new on-demand regional charter service for short trips within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) earlier this July. The service operates from Dubai’s Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) and uses Emirates’ Phenom 100 twin-engine aircraft.

ALSO READ

The planes mentioned above can quickly reach various destinations within the Emirates network, such as Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, and the UAE (subject to operational conditions).

The private jet can carry up to four passengers and provides a comfortable and private travel experience. Passengers also receive refreshments during the flight.

Baggage allowances include one medium-sized checked bag weighing up to 15 kilograms and a carry-on bag.

Salman Ahmed

Crafts international and UAE news into concise pieces, catering to today's busy readership.


lens

Pakistani Performance at the World Cultural Festival 2023
Read more in lens

proproperty

Violent Clashes Erupt During Encroachment Operation Near E11
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>