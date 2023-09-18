Emirates Launches More Flights to Saudi Arabia

Emirates, a leading Dubai-based airline, is adding three more flights to Riyadh during the Saudi National Day weekend in response to high demand.

These flights will be departing from Dubai International Airport (DXB) on 20, 21, and 24 September. They will be operated using the Boeing 777 aircraft, supporting Emirates’ regular flight schedule.

Emirates has been serving destinations in Saudi Arabia since 1989, including Riyadh, Jeddah, Madinah, and Dammam.

Currently, the airline offers 67 flights per week to these cities. In addition to its flight operations, Emirates demonstrated its support for sports by sponsoring the King Salman Cup 2023 this past summer, partnering with top-tier football clubs from the Arab world.

Emirates launched a new on-demand regional charter service for short trips within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) earlier this July. The service operates from Dubai’s Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) and uses Emirates’ Phenom 100 twin-engine aircraft.

The planes mentioned above can quickly reach various destinations within the Emirates network, such as Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, and the UAE (subject to operational conditions).

The private jet can carry up to four passengers and provides a comfortable and private travel experience. Passengers also receive refreshments during the flight.

Baggage allowances include one medium-sized checked bag weighing up to 15 kilograms and a carry-on bag.