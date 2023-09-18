Hi-Tech Cheating in MDCAT Shocks Examiners

The use of advanced technology for cheating in the recent Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) has sent shockwaves through the medical community. As revelations emerge regarding the sophisticated cheating methods employed during the national exam which took place on 10 September, authorities are vowing to take action against those responsible.

Over 180,000 candidates participated in the MDCAT, with reports of cheating particularly rampant in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Bluetooth devices and other high-tech tools were allegedly used by some students to manipulate the test results.

Health Minister Dr. Nadeem Jan expressed his dismay at the use of advanced technology for cheating, emphasizing the need for a thorough investigation. A Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has been formed to uncover the culprits, with suspicions pointing towards influential educational academies involved in unethical practices.

The cheating methods involved wireless GSM pens with microphones and micro earpieces, believed to be manufactured in China. These devices allowed remote communication and guidance for solving the exam paper.

The scandal has raised concerns about the competence of future doctors who resort to such means to gain admission to medical college. Medical professionals stress the need for a code of conduct for medical exams and lifetime bans for cheaters.

Technology experts suggest modern countermeasures, such as the use of frequency jammers to block Bluetooth and Wi-Fi communication during exams. However, the responsibility for implementing such measures falls on the provinces or hosting universities.

While the medical community remains alarmed by these revelations, the MDCAT cheating scandal highlights the urgent need for reforms to ensure fair and ethical practices in medical education and testing.