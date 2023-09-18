England Makes a Major Change to World Cup 2023 Squad

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has made a major change to their World Cup 2023 squad with opener Jason Roy making way for talented middle-order batter, Harry Brook.
The Selection Committee confirmed the names for the mega event after securing a 3-1 win over New Zealand in the four-match ODI series recently.
The committee has added middle-order batter, Harry Brook, to the squad after his impressive performance, while the opening batter, Jason Roy is not included.
Chief Selector, Luke Wright, while speaking on the development, said that the committee has finally confirmed the names, with Jos Buttler leading the side.
“We are blessed with an incredibly strong group of players, underlined by the performances in the series win against a very good New Zealand team,” he said.
Here is the complete squad for the World Cup:
|Jos Buttler (c)
|Moeen Ali
|Gus Atkinson
|Jonny Bairstow
|Harry Brook
|Sam Curran
|Liam Livingstone
|Dawid Malan
|Adil Rashid
|Joe Root
|Ben Stokes
|Reece Topley
|David Willey
|Mark Wood
|Chris Woakes