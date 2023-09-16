5 Pakistani Players Sign Up for South Africa T20 2024 Auction

SA20 has revealed the list of players who have signed up for the auction for the second season of the league. ALong with international superstars, 5 Pakistani players have also signed up for the auction of SA20 season 2.

Five Pakistani players include, Naseem Shah, Shan Masood, Usama Mir, Usman Qadir, and Mohammad Nawaz.

Shan Masood, known for his solid strokeplay, has been valued at $44,550 USD while Usman Qadir has been added in $22,275 USD category. Mohammad Nawaz, an experienced all-rounder, shares the same value of $44,550 USD as Shan Masood, highlighting his versatility.

The young yet prime pacer Naseem Shah is also valued at $44,550 USD, promising some exciting moments on the field. Lastly, Usama Mir, a skilled spinner, worth $22,275 USD and is expected to show his spinning skills in the tournament.

The SA20 tournament will take place from 10th January to 10th February, featuring six teams competing for the championship. The players have confirmed their availability due to the tournament taking place before the Pakistan Super League, however, the participation of the players will subject to their selection and PCB’s approval.