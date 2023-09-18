New Zealand Unveils New Kit for World Cup 2023

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has unveiled new kits for the much-awaited ODI World Cup 2023, scheduled to kick off on October 5 in India.

In photos shared by the cricket board on its social media handles, the jersey is predominantly black, featuring a set of vertical lines.

The Black Caps will kick off their campaign against England in the inaugural match on October 5 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Earlier this month, New Zealand announced its strong 15-member Kane Williamson-led squad for the marquee event in a truly familial fashion.

Families of the cricketers, ranging from children to grandparents, revealed the squad members by announcing their respective ODI cap numbers.

The Kiwis recently suffered a 3-1 defeat against England in the four-match 50-over series in preparation for the World Cup 2023.

However, the return of Kane Williamson to the squad has boosted morale, and they will be keen to showcase a better performance and claim the title.

New Zealand qualified for the finals of the ODI World Cups in 2015 and 2019 but failed to win their maiden title, losing to Australia and England.