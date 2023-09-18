Railways Increases Fares for Second Time in Just 30 Days

Pakistan Railways has announced an increase of 5 percent in the fares for all mail/express, intercity, saloons, and parcel trains.
The increase comes after the government announced a substantial increase in the price of petroleum products. According to a notification issued by the Pakistan Railways, the increase in fare will not apply to short lead passenger trains, shuttle trains, and 1 to 250 kilometers for long lead trains.
The updated fare table will be enforced with effect from September 19, 2023, (tomorrow) at all concerned stations & booking/reservation offices. The Director IT has also been requested to implement the 5 percent increase in fare on advance reservations. The updated fare table will be available on the Pakistan Railways website.
This is the second time in just over a month that Railways has increased the fare. Following the increase in fuel prices last month, Railways announced an increase of 10 percent in fares for all mail/express, intercity, shuttle, passenger trains, and saloons, effective August 17, 2023.
Earlier in September, Pakistan Railways raised postal and motorcycle transportation rates by 5 percent.