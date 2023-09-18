Railways Increases Fares for Second Time in Just 30 Days

Pakistan Railways has announced an increase of 5 percent in the fares for all mail/express, intercity, saloons, and parcel trains.

The increase comes after the government announced a substantial increase in the price of petroleum products. According to a notification issued by the Pakistan Railways, the increase in fare will not apply to short lead passenger trains, shuttle trains, and 1 to 250 kilometers for long lead trains.

ALSO READ Price of Petrol Has Increased by Rs. 116 Per Liter in 2023 So Far

The updated fare table will be enforced with effect from September 19, 2023, (tomorrow) at all concerned stations & booking/reservation offices. The Director IT has also been requested to implement the 5 percent increase in fare on advance reservations. The updated fare table will be available on the Pakistan Railways website.

This is the second time in just over a month that Railways has increased the fare. Following the increase in fuel prices last month, Railways announced an increase of 10 percent in fares for all mail/express, intercity, shuttle, passenger trains, and saloons, effective August 17, 2023.

Earlier in September, Pakistan Railways raised postal and motorcycle transportation rates by 5 percent.