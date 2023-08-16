Train Fares Increase After Fuel Prices Reach All-Time High

Pakistan Railways has announced a 10% increase in fares for all mail/express, intercity, shuttle, passenger trains, and saloons, effective 17 August 2023.

The Director of IT at Pakistan Railways will be in charge of implementing the fare increase for advance bookings on all mail/express and intercity trains, according to an official notification obtained by ProPakistani.

Travelers planning to book tickets will see the new fare reflected in the reservation systems. The updated fare table, which details the changes, is expected to be available to the public on the Pakistan Railways website.

Furthermore, all booking and reservation offices, as well as railway stations, have been directed to implement and communicate this new fare structure to passengers.

Also, fares will be rounded off, adhering to a guideline issued back in 2019, ensuring ease of transactions for passengers and ticketing staff alike.

Railway officials have emphasized the importance of accurate fare implementation. Any discrepancies, if noticed by station or commercial staff, should be reported within a week. Failure to do so will result in the staff being held accountable, the notification warns.

The reason behind the fare increase has not been detailed in the notification, leaving many to speculate on the factors driving this decision.

Travelers are urged to verify the new fares on the official website or at railway stations before planning their trips.