LHC Seeks Clarifications on Husband’s Name Requirement for Married Women’s Passport

By Salman Ahmed | Published Sep 19, 2023 | 12:40 pm

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The Lahore High Court (LHC) asked the federal government and immigration authorities on Monday about a rule that says married women need their husband’s name on their National ID cards to get passports.

Khadija Shah, a lawyer, faced a problem when she tried to renew her passport at the LHC’s passport office. They turned her down because her ID card had her father’s name in the “daughter of” section instead of her husband’s name in the “wife of” section.

ALSO READ

Khadija said that she had already updated her marriage details with the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA). According to her, Nadra lets married women keep their father’s name on their ID cards.

But, the passport office told her differently. They said that a woman’s ID card must have her husband’s name to get a passport.

She argued that this rule is not fair and goes against the law. She stated that the passport office cannot just make up rules, stressing that everyone should follow the law.

ALSO READ

Khadija also mentioned that this policy of the passport office violates articles 8(1) and 25 of the Constitution.

She has requested the court to declare this discriminatory policy as wrong and against the Constitution.

After hearing this, Judge Raheel Kamran Sheikh gave the concerned departments two weeks to give their answers.

Featured Image Via: Samia Qaiyum

Salman Ahmed

Crafts international and UAE news into concise pieces, catering to today's busy readership.


lens

Bilal Lashari’s ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ Earns Nomination for ‘Best Fight’ Award
Read more in lens

proproperty

Violent Clashes Erupt During Encroachment Operation Near E11
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>