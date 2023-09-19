Rupee Crash Has Doubled Capacity Payments for Power Projects: Secretary

Due to the Pakistani Rupee’s (PKR) depreciation from 100 to 300 against the US Dollar, capacity payments have doubled from Rs. 1,082 billion to Rs. 2,152 billion, according to Secretary Power Division Rashid Langrial.

In a tweet on Monday, the official said, “Foreign-funded dollar-denominated IPPs have contributed the most”.

“Locally funded RLNG plants’ capacity payment has increased by 60% while foreign-funded coal plants’ payment has gone up by 145%,” he added.

Data shows that when the rupee/$ rate was at Rs. 100, the capacity payment for foreign-funded projects was Rs. 3,218/kW/M, while capacity payment for local-funded projects was Rs. 1,436/kW/M. Since the PKR hit 300/$, the capacity payments for foreign-funded projects have increased to Rs. 7,097/kW/M and Rs. 1,857/kW/M for local-funded projects, respectively.

The total de-rated available capacity in the system, excluding K-Electric, is 36,277 MW (foreign-funded 21,374 MW, local-funded 14,903 MW).

With PKR at 300/$, the capacity payments for both local and foreign-funded projects are: