US Announces Good News About Visa Processing Time for Pakistanis

The US Mission to Pakistan has announced new measures to meet the growing demand for US visas.

In a statement, the US Mission said that demand for US visas is the highest it has ever been. The Mission said that it is processing more visa applications than ever before and is working hard to bring down visa appointment wait times.

ALSO READ Over 90,000 Pakistanis Left the Country in August in Search of Jobs Abroad

It also announced three ways to meet the unprecedented demand:

First, thousands of non-immigrant visa appointments have been expedited. More than 10,000 Pakistani visa applicants originally scheduled for 2024 at the U.S. Consulate General in Karachi are receiving notice that their appointments have been rescheduled in 2023, some as early as next week.

The statement said that if you have a visa appointment in the next few months at the US Consulate General in Karachi, check your e-mail and log in to your account at our website, ustraveldocs.com/pk, to confirm your expedited appointment time.

Second, to create added flexibility for Pakistani travelers, visa applicants can rebook appointments at either the Consulate General in Karachi or the US Embassy in Islamabad. Our hope is that this will allow applicants more freedom and flexibility to find a convenient date, time, and location, the statement said.

Finally, starting September 25, U.S. Consulate General Karachi will begin accepting new interview waiver applications for some applicants who have previously been issued U.S. visas. Applicants can check ustraveldocs.com/pk to determine whether they are eligible, print out a confirmation letter, and submit their application materials to a drop box without the need for an appointment.

The U.S. Embassy in Islamabad is already accepting interview waiver applications for qualified applicants.

ALSO READ Commerce Minister Urges US Companies to Invest in Pakistan

Taken together, these steps demonstrate how deeply the United States values the relationship between our two countries.

The Mission added that its goal is to facilitate legitimate travel to the United States as quickly and efficiently as possible.