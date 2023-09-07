Commerce Minister Urges US Companies to Invest in Pakistan

Federal Minister for Commerce, Industries, and Production Dr Gohar Ejaz Thursday invited US companies to invest in Pakistan.

In a meeting with US Ambassador Donald Blome, the interim minister informed the envoy that the government has formed a Special Investment Facilitation Council aimed at attracting investments in various sectors such as mines and minerals, agriculture, information technology, and energy and invited US companies to explore the options to invest in these sectors.

ALSO READ Competition Commission of Pakistan Says It Is Monitoring Current Sugar Crisis

Both also discussed avenues to strengthen bilateral trade relations and foster cooperation between the two countries.

The minister also briefed the envoy on the government’s efforts for economic revival and appreciated the US government for its continued support.

One of the key highlights of the meeting was a discussion over potential opportunities for boosting trade in various sectors, including textiles, value added food products, fresh mangoes, dates, soybean and beef.