CDA Empowers Member Planning Amidst Rs. 10 Billion Corruption Scandal

A major corruption scandal involving a whopping Rs. 10 billion has rocked Islamabad’s Capital Development Authority (CDA).

The land department, which has traditionally been a cornerstone of the CDA’s operations, is at the center of this financial turmoil. In response to the scandal, the CDA Chairman has made a few changes.

ALSO READ UAE Domestic Worker Agencies Warned to Comply With New Rules

After Afnan Alam was removed from the position of Member Estate, there has been a shift in power. Notably, the role of Member Planning has become more prominent, with increased responsibilities.

The Member Planning has been relieved of the responsibility of surveying land for new CDA sectors in order to streamline operations. However, it is now responsible for assessing built properties across sectors.

The Chairman CDA, Captain (Retd) Anwar-ul-Haq, has officially instructed all related departments, from Deputy Directors to the Deputy Commissioner, to forward their data and records to the Planning and Designing Office.

The Planning and Designing Wing will now survey BuPs across different sectors and property schemes, according to official instructions. This responsibility was previously held by the Member Estate and Land, while the Deputy Commissioner used to survey and grant permits.

The operations at the Land Department have temporarily been halted as key officials, which include Member Estate, Director, and Deputy Director of Land, have not been appointed yet.

The Security Directorate has sealed the offices of both the Director and Deputy Director of Land until further notice.

Amidst these changes, the Security Directorate has concluded its investigation into a controversial land transfer in the E-11 sector. Officials have confirmed that upon appointing the Director and Deputy Director, their respective offices will reopen.