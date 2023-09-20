UAE Domestic Worker Agencies Warned to Comply With New Rules

UAE officials met with domestic worker recruitment agencies to emphasize the importance of complying with the most recent regulations.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) hosted this meeting in its Dubai headquarters. The session saw the participation of over 90 stakeholders, including agency owners, managers, and representatives.

ALSO READ National Highways and Motorway Police Announces Up to 900% Increase in Traffic Fines

One of the key points discussed during the meeting was the importance of agencies effectively training their workers and ensuring complete compliance with the latest directives.

Abdulla Al Nuaimi, Assistant Under-Secretary for Domestic Worker Affairs at MoHRE, stressed the ministry’s commitment to keeping open lines of communication with agencies.

Al Nuaimi praised the agencies for their ongoing efforts to improve recruitment processes and support Emirati professionals. He also warned of strict action against any agency found to be in violation of the rules, underscoring the ministry’s commitment to protecting the rights of all parties.

The public has been warned to be on the lookout for illegal recruitment agencies and deceptive social media promotions.

ALSO READ SECP Provides Legal Backing For Eradication of Riba

Al Nuaimi advised that only MoHRE-licensed agencies should be used for trustworthy services, adding that the details of these agencies can be found on the ministry’s official website and social media platforms.

Earlier this year, the UAE made it mandatory for employers to register their domestic workers in the country’s wage protection system (WPS).

The WPS is an electronic salary transfer system that enables organizations to pay salaries via banks, currency exchanges, and financial establishments licensed and authorized to provide the service.

The UAE authorities use this system to guarantee that employees and workers are paid on time.