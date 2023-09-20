Millennials and Gen-Z Are More Intelligent Than Boomers in Pakistan

A recent survey by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan has revealed interesting insights into generational differences in the country.

When asked to compare the behavior of the new generation to the old, most Pakistanis felt the youth of today are more rebellious and intelligent.

In the survey, participants were asked, “Do you think the new generation is more disobedient than the one before?” A striking 71 percent agreed, while 27 percent disagreed, and a small 2 percent were unsure or did not respond.

However, it is not all critique for the younger generation. When it comes to brains, another survey found that 4 out of 5 Pakistanis feel the new generation is smarter.

The survey found that 83 percent of people believe that the younger generation is more intelligent than the previous generation. 15 percent disagreed, and 3 percent were unsure or didn’t respond.

In a nutshell, while today’s youth may be seen as a bit more rebellious, they are also recognized for their intelligence.