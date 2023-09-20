Sindh to Remove Extra Police Force Deployed With VIPs

Sindh’s Threat Assessment Committee convened on Tuesday to strategize a major security shift in the province. The committee, chaired by Sindh’s caretaker home minister, Haris Nawaz, took the decision to withdraw excess police forces deployed for the security and protocol of VIPs, redirecting them towards a comprehensive operation against criminals.

The committee’s primary focus was to assess the current security threats faced by prominent individuals and locations across Sindh. Their evaluation resulted in a consensus to reduce the excessive security deployments associated with VIPs. Divisional threat assessment committees, headed by respective commissioners, have been tasked with reassessing and recommending the necessary security measures for individuals under threat.

One of the most crucial aspects discussed during the meeting was the launch of a ‘grand’ operation aimed at tackling street criminals, drug dealers, illegal immigrants, and smugglers operating within the province. The authorities emphasized the urgency of eliminating criminal elements within two months.

Home Minister Nawaz, during a subsequent visit to the Shikarpur Kutcha area, stressed that those involved in robberies and kidnappings would face uncompromising action. He urged the police to employ whatever means necessary to eradicate criminal activity and announced the involvement of Pakistan Army, Rangers, and Punjab Police in the operation.

Furthermore, a separate allowance of Rs. 10,000 will be provided to police personnel on duty in Kutcha areas as part of the comprehensive anti-crime initiative. The caretaker government’s commitment to making these areas crime-free during its tenure was reaffirmed.

Minister Nawaz concluded by urging criminals to surrender and come within the confines of the law, promising concessions in accordance with legal procedures and appealing for the sake of their children’s future.