Cash Van Driver Steals Over Rs. 6 Crore in Karachi

A private company’s driver absconded with a staggering sum of over Rs. 63 million in Korangi, leaving both authorities and the company in disbelief. The audacious theft unfolded as the driver, identified as Zohaib Hussain, embarked on a routine cash collection mission, accompanied by company guards, only to make off with the colossal sum when the opportunity presented itself.

The incident came to light when the company reported the theft to the Korangi Industrial Area (KIA) police, who were alerted by viral CCTV camera footage circulating on social media. The security guards, initially present in the cash van, were left flabbergasted as the driver sped away.

Subsequent investigations revealed that the cunning suspect had meticulously orchestrated the heist. The driver transferred the purloined cash into another vehicle and abandoned the van in Awami Colony, effectively covering his tracks. Notably, the driver was rehired by the company a mere few days before executing the daring theft, having been previously dismissed from his position three months earlier.

CCTV footage unveiled the existence of a second car tailing the cash van during the incident. In a daring rendezvous in KIA’s Sector 16, the thieves transferred the plundered wealth from the van to the awaiting car before making a hasty escape.

The investigation is ongoing, with police collecting crucial evidence, including fingerprints from the abandoned van. The authorities are determined to bring the driver and his accomplices to justice, as the audacious heist continues to grip the community in shock and disbelief.