Habib University Increases Number of Scholarships Amid Socio-Economic Challenges in the Country

In Pakistan, the impact of inequality is an undeniable reality that casts a long shadow over the nation’s social and economic fabric. The disparities in access to quality education perpetuate a cycle of inequality that hinders individual opportunities and national progress. This inequality not only limits the potential of countless individuals but also poses a significant challenge to the country’s journey towards prosperity and social harmony.

This situation is concerning, especially when we realize that a substantial 60% of Pakistan’s entire population consists of young people but only 12% have access to higher education. Today, after 76 years of independence, the state of higher education remains dismal in Pakistan. With over 190 recognized private and public sector universities, unfortunately, no Pakistani university is among the top 500 universities in The Times Higher Education World University Rankings.

In the midst of a complex situation, Habib University stands as a beacon of hope and progress. Habib University was established to respond to the rising cost of higher education, deeming it inaccessible to the talented masses.

Despite the country facing challenges in politics and the economy, the University demonstrates the transformative power of education by increasing the number of scholarships to an unprecedented level. Many people can’t afford higher education due to financial constraints, but Habib University is courageously working to remove these barriers by offering the most generous fully funded scholarship and financial aid program to students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Meri Uraan: Inspiring Story of HU TOPS Scholar “Swaleha Muhammad Saleem” | Class of 2022

ARVE Error: src mismatch

provider: youtube

url: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sRo2GMOpVpU

src in org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/sRo2GMOpVpU?feature=oembed&modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src in mod: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/sRo2GMOpVpU?modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/sRo2GMOpVpU





Listen to Swaleha Saleem to know how HU TOPS is a life transforming opportunity for the youth of Pakistan.

The makeup of Habib University’s student body reflects its commitment to inclusivity and quality education. The batch of 2027 has set a record for having the highest number of scholarships awarded, with one-third of its members receiving fully-funded scholarships. In addition, over half of the students also receive varying degrees of financial support, ranging from 30% to 80%.

In line with its unwavering commitment, Habib University’s scholarship programs, such as the HU TOPS (Habib University’s Talent Outreach Promotion and Support) initiative, have taken center stage.

This four-year fully funded scholarship program acts as a lifeline for students emerging from local examination boards, providing them with an opportunity to pursue higher education at Habib University. The University’s recognition and cultivation of talent, regardless of educational background, underscores its aim to create a level playing field for all students, fostering a diverse and vibrant intellectual community.

Meri Uraan: An Inspiring Story of Nabeel Lal | Habib University

ARVE Error: src mismatch

provider: youtube

url: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wCg11diafWM

src in org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/wCg11diafWM?feature=oembed&modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src in mod: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/wCg11diafWM?modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/wCg11diafWM





Listen to Nabeel Lal, an inspiring HU Tops Scholar whose journey is testament to the power of higher education.

Moreover, Habib University’s focus on academic excellence is shown through the Yohsin scholarships, which are the University’s top awards for talented students. These scholarships not only reward exceptional students but also ease the financial challenges that can stop them from continuing their education. Habib University understands that supporting these talented students is like investing in Pakistan’s future, reflecting the institution’s strong dedication to creating positive change through education.

What sets Habib University apart is not only its commitment to higher education but also its unique identity as a community-owned institution. This ethos springs from a vision to foster a collaborative learning environment that thrives on diversity, inclusivity, and shared responsibility. By involving the community, Habib University seeks to build a strong support network for its students, encouraging them to be engaged citizens and thought leaders.

As the University increases the number of fully funded scholarships, it sends a powerful message of hope to aspiring students across Pakistan. By breaking down financial barriers, Habib University is unlocking the potential of a generation that may otherwise have remained overlooked, unrecognized, and unable to fulfill its promise.

Support our mission to transform the higher education landscape of Pakistan.

For more information on programs offered, visit: https://habib.edu.pk/academics/