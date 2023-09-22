Karachi University Teachers Announce Strike

The Karachi University Teachers Society (KUTS) has initiated a strike, effective today, citing severe concerns regarding administrative and financial turmoil crippling the institution. The strike, endorsed by the KUTS, is set to continue indefinitely until their grievances are addressed, as announced by KUTS Secretary Dr. Faizan-ul-Hassan Naqvi.

One of the primary issues highlighted is the non-approval of Karachi University’s budget for the past four years. This budgetary neglect has had detrimental consequences on the quality of academic and research activities within the institution.

ALSO READ KP Assembly Tops Transparency and Access to Information Rankings For 2018-2023

Furthermore, teachers involved in evening programs have allegedly not received their arrears for a year and a half. Permanent faculty members have also reportedly not received the salary increments promised in the provincial government’s budget, which was announced four months ago.

Another troubling aspect is the hiring of visiting faculty at a rate of Rs. 600 per lecture, which, after deductions, dwindles to a mere Rs. 480. Even this reduced payment is reportedly not being disbursed as expected.

ALSO READ Balochistan Has One Teacher For Every 6,700 Schools

Additionally, concerns were raised about the deteriorating state of Karachi University’s infrastructure, suggesting administrative mismanagement. This deteriorating situation has resulted in a trend where students are increasingly opting for private universities due to the persistent issues plaguing the public sector.

The KUTS also convened a general body meeting, during which a resolution was passed to boycott all academic activities at the university until further notice. The meeting also extended support to the ongoing strike by teachers in the evening program, which commenced on 14 September. In a bid to seek resolution, the KUTS has called upon the Sindh governor and the chief minister to take notice of the crises and establish a commission to investigate their underlying causes.