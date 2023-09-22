Usama Mir’s Old Tweet Goes Viral on Social Media

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the 15-member squad for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023, which is scheduled in India.

The Selection Committee has maintained faith in leg-spinner Usama Mir to represent the national team in this mega event, starting on October 5.

After Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq revealed Usama Mir as part of the national squad, an old tweet from Usama Mir went viral on social media platforms.

Back in 2019, a cricket fan asked the 27-year-old spinner about the possibility of him entering the international circuit for the national team on Twitter.

In sha Allah by the next World cup I will be playing for Pakistan. https://t.co/d3kjU829Kk — Usama Mir (@iamusamamir) October 4, 2019

In response to this question, the Sialkot-born cricketer replied that he would be representing the Men in Green in the upcoming World Cup 2023.

Earlier this week, reports were suggesting that mystery spinner, Abrar Ahmed, might replace Usama Mir in the national squad for the mega event.

It is worth mentioning that Usama Mir has represented Pakistan in eight ODIs, taking 11 wickets at an average of 35.1 and an economy rate of 5.43.