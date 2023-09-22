Australia Unveils Official Kit for Cricket World Cup 2023

Cricket Australia (CA) has officially unveiled its jersey for the much-awaited World Cup 2023, scheduled to kick off on October 5 in India.

The jersey, a visual masterpiece, features a stunning design that incorporates First Nations artwork, skillfully crafted by designer Aunty Fiona Clarke.

The artwork takes pride in history on the side of the jersey, celebrating the rich indigenous heritage of Australia, which has won five World Cups.

While revealing the jersey, Cricket Australia wrote on its social media handles, “Here it is! Our 2023 Men’s World Cup kit is ready for action in India.”

Here it is! Our 2023 Men’s World Cup kit ready for action in India 🔥 #CWC23 #KitWeek pic.twitter.com/uOLgPAYvT5 — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) September 22, 2023

As the World Cup draws near, the Australian cricket team is wasting no time and is all set to kick off its preparations for the mega event.

The journey of the Pat Cummins-led side will begin with the upcoming three-match ODI series against India, commencing on Friday in Mohali.

These three matches will serve as crucial warm-up matches, allowing the team to fine-tune their skills and strategies ahead of the grand event.

The five-time champions will kick off their World Cup 2023 campaign against the home side on October 8 at Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.