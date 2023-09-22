Ihsanullah Likely to be Ruled Out of PSL 2024

Emerging fast bowler, Ihsanullah, finds himself grappling with a severe setback in his promising cricketing journey as his elbow injury has been aggravated.

Ihsanullah, who recently underwent surgery, has now been ruled out for an estimated four to five months.

The injury saga of Ihsanullah took an unfortunate twist when, despite medical advice, he persisted with weight training, inadvertently resulting in a fracture.

The decision to proceed with surgery on his right elbow was recommended by medical experts in England after a thorough evaluation of his medical reports.

The 20-year-old has been discharged from the hospital and has embarked on a rigorous rehabilitation program to regain his fitness and form.

ALSO READ Mohammad Hafeez Quits PCB Committee Over World Cup Squad

The aspirations of Ihsanullah to feature in the Test series against Australia and the Pakistan Super League (PSL) next year now appear to be in jeopardy.

Despite his brief international career, comprising one ODI and four T20I matches, Ihsanullah had already begun leaving his mark in the world of cricket.

His performance had raised hopes of a promising future, and fans will now eagerly await his return to the pitch after this challenging period of recovery.