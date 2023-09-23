Peshawar Institute of Cardiology Achieves Breakthrough in Heart Surgery With New Device

The Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) has marked a historic moment as it successfully performed a groundbreaking procedure to safeguard heart patients from strokes.

Led by Dr. Mohammad Waleed, a renowned interventional cardiologist specializing in structural heart diseases and an assistant professor at PIC, this procedure is the first of its kind in the nation. It promises to provide a lifeline to patients at risk of stroke due to irregular heart rhythms.

This operation saw the collaboration of Dr. Waleed and renowned heart specialist Professor David Hildick-Smith from Sussex Cardiac Centre, Brighton, England. Together, they implanted a device in a 71-year-old female cardiac patient at PIC.

Professor Hildick-Smith expressed his astonishment and honor at this initiative taking place in a Pakistani public hospital. He stated that this technology has the potential to save countless lives, marking a new era for Pakistan’s healthcare.

Dr. Mohammad Waleed explained that patients with irregular heart rhythms face the constant threat of blood clot formation in the left atrial appendage (LAA), which can lead to strokes. Traditional blood-thinning medications pose the risk of bleeding in sensitive areas. The LAA closure device offers hope by reducing the stroke risk without systemic blood thinners.

PIC CEO and medical director, Prof. Shahkar Ahmad Shah, praised the dedication of his team and administrative staff. He emphasized PIC’s commitment to integrating international technology and treatments for the benefit of patients across Pakistan.

Prof. Shahkar highlighted that this achievement represents a remarkable leap forward in cardiology and underscores PIC’s dedication to improving the lives of cardiac patients in the country. The introduction of the LAA closure device sets a precedent in Pakistan’s healthcare landscape, offering hope to countless individuals with heart conditions.