NADRA Adds More ID Card Services to Karachi’s Post Offices

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has expanded its services to the public in Karachi by establishing facilities for ID card renewal and other essential services in 10 General Post Offices (GPOs). This aims to provide greater accessibility and convenience to the citizens of Karachi.

The newly introduced services include card renewal, correction of marital status, addresses, signatures, and more. Dedicated counters have been set up within these GPOs, each equipped with devices seamlessly connected to the NADRA system to facilitate these processes.

One notable feature of this service expansion is the ability to renew ID cards after their expiration, starting a year after expiry. However, it’s important to note that the biometric facility for blood relatives is not yet available in these post offices. Forms requiring this feature must still be renewed by a grade-16 officer.

While the Family Registration Certificate (FRC) and B-form issuance services are not currently available at GPOs, the contract between the post offices and NADRA spans a decade. The proper functioning of these services is expected to commence in the coming week, promising enhanced convenience for Karachi’s residents.