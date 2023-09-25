Saudi Ambassador Gifts Differently Abled Pakistani Artist an Umrah Ticket

By Salman Ahmed | Published Sep 25, 2023 | 1:26 pm

The Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Saeed al-Maliki, recently presented Omar Jaral with an Umrah ticket to Makkah in recognition of his artistic skills, particularly his portrait of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman.

Omar Jaral, 33, is an inspiration not only for his artistic talent but also for his unwavering determination in the face of adversity.

Despite living with cerebral palsy, a condition that affects physical movement, Jaral’s passion for art is undiminished. His strength is also evident in his adaptability, as he uses a computer to communicate and bring his art to life.

The ambassador’s commendation was a highlight of the event in Lahore, which celebrated Saudi Arabia’s 93rd National Day.

Jaral has often made portraits of high-profile individuals, such as the Prime Minister of the UAE, Sheikh Mohamad Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid, and the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Saudi Ambassador’s recent praise of Jaral shows that his work is appreciated by people all over the world.

>