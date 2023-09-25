Several Muslim Countries Expected to Normalize Ties With Israel Soon

Israeli Foreign Minister, Eli Cohen, has revealed that around six or seven Muslim countries are closer to normalizing ties with Israel.

Cohen’s comments followed talks of Saudi Arabia joining the Abraham Accords, a pact which the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan are already a part of.

Cohen has also met leaders from various Muslim nations still not recognizing Israel. Meanwhile, at a recent United Nations (UN) session, Israeli Prime Minister (PM), Benjamin Netanyahu, voiced his hopes for peace with Saudi Arabia, even suggesting an upcoming alliance. This development has many wondering which Muslim countries might join Israel next.

Though Cohen hinted at countries from Asia and Africa, he did not reveal many details. Some think it’s due to a recent blunder with Libya.

Cohen’s accidental disclosure of a secret meeting with Libya’s former foreign minister, Najla Mangoush, had far-reaching consequences. Mangoush was fired as a result of this secret meeting and she fled to London. US officials also criticized Cohen for his diplomatic blunder.

On the other hand, Pakistani Caretaker Foreign Minister, Jalil Abbas Jilani, stated that Pakistan will weigh its own and the Palestinian people’s interests before making any decisions about recognizing Israel.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), hinted at potential normalization of ties deal with Israel, saying “Every day we get closer,” in a recent interview with Fox News.

He stated that his country is nearing a potential agreement with Israel, making it the first time he has spoken publicly about it. He described it as the first real chance for a deal between the two countries, and added that the US and Saudi Arabia have also been involved in discussions