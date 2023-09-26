Bangladesh Announces ODI World Cup Squad With Big Exclusion

Bangladesh has announced a 15-member squad for the ODI World Cup 2023 while Tamim Iqbal has been excluded due to fitness issues.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has unveiled a formidable squad for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 set to commence in India. Experienced all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is leading the squad as the captain.

The squad includes renowned players such as Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tawhid Hridoy, Taskin Ahmed, and Mustafizur Rahman, who bring a wealth of experience to the team. With the likes of Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Sakib, Tanzid Tamim, and Mahmudullah Riyad, Bangladesh seems to have assembled a group with the potential to make a significant impact in the tournament.

However, the squad’s announcement carries one notable omission which is the absence of veteran batter Tamim Iqbal. His exclusion has been reasoned with concerns over a persistent back injury, raising questions about his fitness for the demanding World Cup.