Babar Azam Finally Puts Rumors of Differences in Team to Rest

Pakistan cricket captain, Babar Azam, has cleared the air regarding rumors of differences with Shaheen Afridi during the Asia Cup 2023 in Sri Lanka.

Speaking in a press conference, the all-format captain stressed the team’s ethos of upholding respect for each member, irrespective of game results.

ALSO READ No. of Teams and Timeline of PSL 2024 Confirmed

The Lahore-born cricketer shared that the team discussions after close matches, which are routine, are sometimes misconstrued by outsiders as disputes.

“It should not be like that. Respect should remain constant for everyone. We love each other as much as we do our family,” Babar Azam remarked.

Following a defeat against Sri Lanka in the recently concluded Asia Cup, rumors swirled about differences between senior players in the national team.

ALSO READ Pakistan Team’s Visa Issue Finally Resolved for World Cup in India

Reports suggested a heated debate between Shaheen Shah and Babar Azam, with some even claiming that Mohammad Rizwan had to step in to mediate.

Last week, premier pacer Shaheen Afridi also brought clarity and ended the speculations by posting a photo with Babar Azam on Twitter, writing, “Family.”