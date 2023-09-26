Motorcyclists Without Helmet Banned From Using Major Highways in Lahore

Motorcyclists without helmets have been prohibited from riding on main city highways in Lahore. This new rule, led by Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Mustansar Feroze, is designed to improve road safety for all riders.

Particularly, motorbikers must wear helmets to ride on major roads in the city, including The Mall (Mall Road), Canal Road, Jail Road, Ferozepur Road, and Main Boulevard Gulberg.

ALSO READ Canadian-Pakistani Caught Growing Marijuana at His Home in DHA Karachi

CTO Mustansar emphasized the importance of helmet use, especially on these bustling highways. This rule is not just for common citizens—it also applies to officials and employees of semi-government organizations. Anyone repeatedly disregarding this rule will face legal repercussions under negligence provisions, he warned.

However, CTO Mustansar failed to talk about Traffic Wardens and Police Officials who violate the same rule across the city.

Furthermore, those who consistently ignore the helmet rule will face legal action. There will be monitoring and checks on several roads, including Shahdara, GT Road, Barki Road, Bedian Road, Raiwind Road, Rohi Nullah, Ferozepur Road, Multan Road, Allama Iqbal Road, Khayaban-e-Jinnah Road and PECO Road.

Mustansar’s primary concern is the safety of the citizens. By enforcing this helmet rule, the city expects to reduce the number of road accidents and safeguard its residents.