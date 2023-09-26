FBR Reveals Shocking New Info on People Who Availed Nawaz Sharif’s Tax Amnesty Scheme

A total of 19 rich taxpayers and super-rich individuals availed the benefit of the ‘Zero Percent Tax Amnesty Scheme’ given during the tenure of former premier Nawaz Sharif, legalizing an amount of Rs. 1.9 billion.

In line with the directions of the Pakistan Information Commission (PIC) order, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has disclosed the number of individuals and companies who availed benefits from the ‘Zero Percent Tax Amnesty Scheme’ given during the tenure of former premier Nawaz Sharif.

The data disclosed that under the past amnesty scheme under question, 19 taxpayers availed the benefit of clause (86) of Part-IV of the Second Schedule of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001 involving an amount of Rs. 1.9 billion. The regulator has disclosed the names of cities where these beneficiaries availed the amnesty.

Out of the total amount, three persons of Lahore legalized an amount of Rs. 1.176 billion within the jurisdiction of the Large Tax Office (LTO) Lahore. Five taxpayers of Corporate Tax Office Lahore availed the benefit of the scheme involving an amount of Rs. 352 million. In Karachi, six taxpayers availed the scheme within the jurisdiction of Corporate Tax Office Karachi involving an amount of Rs. 450 million. The rest of the taxpayers belong to Gujranwala and Sukkur.

The PIC order was issued after a tax lawyer, Waheed Shahzad Butt, lodged a complaint against the FBR, alleging that the agency was trying to hide crucial information. The appellant, Waheed Shahzad Butt, had also previously approached the LHC and the Federal Tax Ombudsman seeking disclosure of information pertaining to companies and persons who availed the Clause 86 of Second Schedule to the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, and the amount introduced under it at zero percent income tax.

Butt informed that the FBR finally agreed to adhere to the law and released the sacred information in accordance with the order issued by the PIC. These contributions have not only resulted in concrete action but have also strengthened the credibility and reputation of PIC.

Earlier, the PIC also issued notice for imposing a penalty to the extent of 100 days’ salary to the chairman of FBR for default on the part of FBR for hiding information about beneficiaries of the amnesty scheme issued during the tenure of Nawaz Sharif.